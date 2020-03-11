ASTORIA — Angora Hiking Club will take on a two-part hike this Saturday.
Event attendees should meet at 9 a.m. in the parking lot west of Burger King off Marine Drive in Astoria. From there, hikers will carpool to the trailhead.
The hike will go along Four County Point Trail and Steam Donkey Trail.
All are welcome but dogs are not allowed. Call hike leader Arline LaMear at 503-338-6883 to RSVP for the hike.
