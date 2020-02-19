CANNON BEACH — The Angora Hiking Club will explore Cannon Beach on Saturday.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the 2nd St. parking lot west of Burger King in Astoria to carpool to Cannon Beach. Participants can also meet the club at the city bus parking lot off 1100 South Hemlock St.
Once in Cannon Beach, hikers will make an easy trek of about four miles. Along the way, hikers will see a secret viewpoint of Haystack Rock, pocket parks behind Cannon Beach’s downtown, a spruce reserve and ponds.
Call June Baumler at 503-368-4323 to reserve a spot. Participants don’t have to be a member of the club to join the hike. Dogs aren’t allowed.
More information is available at angorahikingclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.