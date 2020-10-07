The annual Great Columbia Crossing 10K run/walk will be held as a virtual event from Sunday to Oct. 17.
The virtual event is a replacement for the annual in-person event where hundreds of runners and walkers cross the Astoria Bridge. The Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce announced the event would go virtual in June after a slew of regular North Coast events were canceled as a precaution to the coronavirus.
Participants can choose to run either a 5K or 10K in their town of residence. After they’ve finished, participants can upload race times to an online database to see how they placed against other runners.
Registration costs $40 per person. Participants will receive a race bib, finisher medal, long sleeve t-shirt and coupon book. An optional fleece headband and other items are also available.
Event registration is held online at greatcolumbiacrossing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.