NEHALEM — Registration opens for the Lower Nehalem Community Trust garden startup day on Saturday.
The event itself will be held Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Alder Creek Farm, 35955 Underhill Lane in Nehalem.
The community garden opened in 2006. Volunteers teach community members how to garden organically in the region’s coastal climate.
Garden volunteers dedicate about three hours each week. The garden itself is a traditional row garden, and a permaculture garden that demonstrates how flowers and vegetables can be integrated into home landscapes for ornamental and edible approaches to gardening.
Register for the event and to volunteer at www.nehalemtrust.org.
