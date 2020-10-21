The International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The festival will feature 10 films, all under 20 minutes long. Films will showcase fly fishing around the world.
Admission costs $15. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3j2u6zl. Viewers can watch the films anytime within 48 hours of the event.
Films to be screened include “Particles and Droplets” by Gilbert Rowley; “Aurora Fontinalis” by InTents Media; “Iqaluk” by Hooké; “The Mend” by Broc Isabelle; and “Nine Foot Rod” by Dana Lattery, among others. Topics explored include fly fishing in the Arctic; fly fishing families; fly fishing in Oman; and searching for specific fish, like bull trout. Film trailers can be viewed at flyfilmfest.com.
One attendee will be selected to win a grand prize of fly fishing gear, worth thousands of dollars. There will also be fly fishing product giveaways and product discounts for attendees.
