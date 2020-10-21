Escape to Neah-Kah-Nie Beach

Spending a crisp autumn day at the beach is just what this year calls for. Neah-Kah-Nie Beach, located just outside Manzanita, is a perfect place to unwind or enjoy a hike along the beach.
The small beach along the Pacific Ocean is centered between Oswald West State Park, to the north, and Nehalem Bay State Park, to the south.
The beach, like Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain, was originally named by the Tillamook tribe. The name Neah-Kah-Nie comes from the words “ne,” meaning “place of” and “ekahnie,” meaning “supreme deity.”
Time to pack
A fall day at the beach can bring a whole mix of seasons in one day, from sideways rain and fog to bright blue sunny skies.
To gear up for an autumn day at the beach, layers are important. A change of clothes and shoes that can be easily taken on and off are recommended. While it can sometimes be raining or 55 degrees and sunny, being able to layer up or take off layers is a must.
Bringing snacks, lunch, water, face coverings, hand sanitizer and other necessities is also recommended.
The beach is quieter and smaller than its neighboring parks, making it perfect for a stroll along the coast. Keep in mind, you may want to head into town to eat a meal or use public restrooms.
Before heading to the beach, look up tide charts so you’re prepared while there. While on the beach, remember to watch the tide and make sure children don’t wander too close to the waves.
Once you’re there
With picturesque views in every direction, the slight salty breeze brings the crisp sounds of the ocean to beachgoers ears. Take a moment and appreciate the perfect paw prints in the sand. Watch all the happy dogs be in their element chasing the waves and zipping for tennis balls.
It’s the little things that can be appreciated that make the big moments worthwhile.
Notice the slow fog rolling in over the warm haze that hangs over the beach. Watch the tide slowly bring waves closer to shore until they crash against the rocks and the sand. Hear the faint hum and crash of the Pacific Ocean in the distance. Stroll along in the squishy, damp sand.
Enjoy the beach with your family or by yourself.
Watch the foam come in with the surge as it glistens beautifully in the sun. Watch the foam come in with the surge as it glistens beautifully in the sun.
Take advantage of the Pacific Northwest’s beauty. You’ll be glad you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.