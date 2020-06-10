Celebrate National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday with Coast Weekend’s scavenger hunt. Take photos of your findings and share them online with Coast Weekend by using the hashtag #ourcoastweekend and tagging @coastweekend in your post.
- An art piece
- Something blue
- A flower
- Five seagulls
- Something green
- Something old/historical
- Three different types of birds (not seagulls)
- Something purple
- Someone walking a dog
- Three types of trees
- Something red
- Three types of bugs
- Something yellow
- Water
- A stop sign
- A cat looking outside a window
