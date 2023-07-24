Cantering the coast with solo horse rides, guided tours

There’s a certain romance that comes with riding a horse along the beach — wind in your hair, the graceful movement of the horse and a vantage point of sand and sea that can’t be matched on foot.
Horses have a long history of transporting riders along these shores, and for many this remains a memorable experience to see wildlife and enjoy parks and beaches. On trails, dunes and grasslands, canter along solo or be a rider for a day. Bring the kids, too.
Ride with a guide
At Nehalem Bay State Park, guided horseback excursions with Oregon Beach Rides take off through dune grasses and make their way onto the sand.
Owner and operator Judy Winters initially began offering these rides 13 years ago, to help offset rising hay prices. However, these days, “meeting new people and improving on my herd,” she said, is her motivation. That, and the joy of smiling faces.
A one-hour ride at the park runs at $125 per person, offered for those 6 years old and up. A two-hour ride is $175. Younger kids also have the option of riding a miniature horse, and all rides are attended by a guide to ensure that everyone stays safe — and that there are plenty of photo opportunities.
On the north side of the Columbia River, two options for guided rides can be found at the Sid Snyder Beach Approach. West Coast Horse Rides, in operation for more than 30 years, is now in its eighth season under the ownership of mother and daughter Tracy and Brandi Gardner.
Alexie King, of West Coast Horse Rides, wants to help guests enjoy the ride with beautiful scenery along the way, but added that it’s a good deal for the horses, too. “A lot of our horses have been saved from slaughter,” she said. “We’ve done a lot of rescuing.”
A one-hour guided ride is $50 and will accommodate riders at least 6 years old. Younger children have the option of guided pony rides along a nearby trail, exploring while staying close by.
Long Beach Family Horse Rides has been around for 27 years, but just changed hands last year. Bryan Haberman has spent his life around horses, to include taking care of a 1,000-acre ranch, so taking over was a natural choice. He strives to give guests a positive experience, “making a memory for riders and leaving them in a confident position where they want to ride again,” he said.
The operation provides one-hour guided rides starting at $50 for single riders 7 years old and up. This is a great option for beginners, as the horses are kept at a walk the entire time. For an additional $10, parents can have a child under 7 years old join them, though pony rides in the safety of a corral are also offered for little ones. For more experienced riders, a two-hour guided ride — that includes trotting and loping — goes all the way to Beards Hollow and back.
Saddle up
Before you get ready to jump in the saddle, you’ll want to make sure of a few things. Most horseback riding operations limit rider weight, so check to be sure first. Dress in long pants and long sleeves to help protect your skin in case the ride takes you through brush or trees, or in the unlikely event you take a tumble.
The most fitting shoes to wear are a pair of riding boots, but sneakers can be the next-best option. Avoid sandals and other open-toed shoes. Any horseback riding operation will provide a helmet, as accidents can happen with even the nicest, most docile horse.
Equine camping and lodging
In case you happen to have your own horse, and a trailer to bring them in, the Long Beach Peninsula also offers multiple places where you can vacation with your equine companion.
Peninsula Saddle Club offers year-round, equine-friendly camping at the beach, while Naytura Haus, also in Long Beach, offers stables for up to six horses and a spacious oceanfront spot for up to six riders.
