CANNON BEACH – The 56th annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest will be held as a virtual competition this year.

The contest was originally scheduled for June 13 but was altered so participants can stay safe and follow Oregon’s social distancing guidelines.

Competition entries will be accepted until Sept. 7. All ages, team sizes and skill levels can compete. Prizes will be awarded based on contest categories.

Registration is required and available at cannonbeach.org/sandcastle. Registration is free.

