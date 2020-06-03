North Coast Land Conservancy will host its first “Great Coastal Backyard Bird Count” on Saturday.
To participate, go outside on Saturday and try to identify and count as many birds as possible. Then, report the sightings to nclctrust.org/backyard-bird-count-2020.
Participants can spend as much time as they’d like on identifying birds during the event. The only rule to participate is that the birding should occur along Oregon’s coast. Any bird counts.
The conservancy will share its results online after the event.
The event is part of Get Outdoors Day, an annual statewide event organized by the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts. More information on Get Outdoors Day is online at oregonlandtrusts.org.
(1) comment
Great event! Check out the Bird Brag podcast in between birding stops!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.