ASTORIA — The 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count will be held Friday through Monday.
The presentation is part of the library’s monthly science and nature speaker series, “Natural Selections.” The talk will be held at the library, 250 10th St.
Linnett will discuss hummingbirds’ colorful appearance and hummingbird care.
Linnett is an eight-year volunteer of the Wildlife Center of the North Coast. She specializes in baby songbirds and baby hummingbirds. Linnett is also an amateur birdwatcher.
On Sunday, Linnett will also present “Common Birds of Fort Clatsop, Then and Now,” as part of the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count. The talk is part of the monthly “In Their Footsteps” guest speaker series, and takes place at 1 p.m. in Fort Clatsop Visitor Center’s Netul River Room.
