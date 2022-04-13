With the crisp air and green leaves of spring just around the corner, look no further for a perfect day hiking destination than Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. To celebrate National Park Week, take a trip to learn about these historic lands and explore miles of beautiful trails.
Varying in length and difficulty, many of the trails in this park share one quality: they get muddy during the rainy season, so be sure to prepare for any and all kinds of weather and terrain. Don’t forget to visit the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center to pay the $10 entrance fee or show your National Park pass, then learn about the famed expedition through history exhibits.
Kwis Kwis Trail, 3.6 miles
The name “Kwis Kwis” comes from the sound of a chipmunk, an abundant species along the route. This loop trail runs east of U.S. Highway 101. Gaining about 880 feet in elevation, the trail loops through a temperate rainforest dominated by Sitka spruce, passing by wetlands and intersecting with the Fort to Sea Trail and others.
A variety of lengths of loops can be found on this trail to match time and difficulty levels. Between boardwalks, through wetlands and underneath a lime green canopy, some sections of this hike can climb steeply uphill or downhill, depending on the loop and starting point. Make sure to wear proper footwear as the trail can get muddy in the rainy season.
Netul River Trail, 1.2 miles
Starting from the Fort Clatsop Visitors Center, the Netul River Trail is an easy hike that runs alongside scenic wetland and river views.
The route is easy and relatively flat, and the path is appropriate for all skill levels of hikers. With an elevation gain of only 45 feet, this hike is perfect for a spring picnic or walk along the wetlands.
This hike marks the end of the Lewis and Clark trail, marking a spot where the expedition found a landing for their boats and established Fort Clatsop.
It’s hard to imagine the living conditions of Lewis and Clark, sleeping under the same tree canopy, while hikers and history buffs alike are bundled in a puffy waterproof jacket and hiking boots.
South Slough Trail, 1 to 3 miles (depending on loop)
This beautiful hike also weaves through a temperate rainforest with boardwalks atop wetland restoration areas that appear throughout the park. The South Slough Trail intersects with both the Fort to Sea and Kwis Kwis trails.
The relatively easy loop hike not only connects to many other trails in the park but is also a hot destination in the area for birding, trail running and hiking as well. However, sections of this trail can be very steep either uphill or downhill for some hikers depending on skill level and the starting point.
Clay Pit Pond Trail, 0.5 miles
This short loop, easily accessed from the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center, is one of the shortest strolls in the park, yet it offers hikers so much rich history. A short and relatively flat walk, this trail takes hikers through a forest of Sitka spruce and Western hemlock. It’s the perfect short walk for adventurers of all ages.
This trail also leads to the Fort to Sea Trail junction, but is perfect for a short stroll from the visitor center to take in the dense green of the Sitka forest or enjoy a moment of quiet solitude bliss, surrounded by Oregon history.
Fort to Sea Trail, 6.5 miles (13 miles down and back)
Hikers can start this trail from either Fort Clatsop or Sunset Beach, setting off on a journey that encapsulates the vast history of the Clatsop tribes and Lewis and Clark Expedition.
This relatively flat hike is quite easy but can have mud as well as visible tree roots along the route. With the proper gear, though, this will make an enjoyable day trek. Parts of the trail might be steep and slippery for some, continuing both uphill and downhill. It’s a long, mossy, wet and luscious green hike, perfect if that kind of route is in the cards for a day’s adventure. Do note that while there are bathrooms along the trail, there are no water fountains.
At all times when hiking, plan accordingly. Take all trash that is packed in out with you or place trash in the appropriate garbage can. Come prepared with the right clothing and gear and keep pets on a leash. Above all, make it a National Park Week to remember.
