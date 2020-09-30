SEASIDE— The Seaside Aquarium and SOLVE Oregon will host a beach cleanup on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Attendees should meet at the Seaside Aquarium, 200 N. Prom, where they can pick up bags and gloves. Attendees can either show up to help the day of the event or preregister at solveoregon.org.
In September, the organizations removed more than 550 pounds of trash off Seaside’s beach, according to the aquarium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.