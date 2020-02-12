SEASIDE — The Friends of the Seaside Library will host author Marcy Houle at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will be held at the Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway.
Houle is the author behind “A Generous Nature: Lives Transformed by Oregon.” The book profiles 21 conservationists and activists who’ve worked to preserve Oregon’s natural lands.
Houle, a fifth-generation Oregonian, spent over a decade interviewing the different people featured in the book. One of the book’s featured profiles is of Neal Maine, a local conservationist. Maine will participate in the event.
In the book, Houle also focuses on a variety of locations and laws relevant to conservation.
Houle is also the author of “Wings for My Flight,” “One City’s Wilderness” and “The Prairie Keepers.” Houle’s work has also been featured in the New York Times, Reader’s Digest and Nature Conservancy Magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.