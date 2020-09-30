ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will host its 11th annual South Clatsop Slough Scramble through Oct. 17.
This year, participants can complete the course, of either a 5k or 10k loop, on their own time. Both loops start and finish at Netul Landing, about 1.5 miles south of Fort Clatsop.
To participate, pick up a trail bandana and course map at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bandanas are available for the first 90 participants.
Participants should wear their bandanas while completing the loop, then share a short video or photo on social media using the hashtag #LCScramble. There is no fee to participate.
Both routes cross scenic boardwalks and bridges, going along ups and downs of the South Slough Trail. Trails aren't accessible for most wheelchairs or strollers.
Attendees are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings when social distancing can't be maintained.
