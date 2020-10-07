LONG BEACH — Angora Hiking Club will visit a variety of landmarks in Washington state from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Participants should meet at the Cranberry Museum, 2907 Pioneer Road. While there, participants will go on a guided tour and walk around where cranberries are harvested annually. The visit will include a stop to the museum’s gift shop, which features cranberry beverages, foods and goods.
Afterward, participants will drive to McGowan, Washington, and go along a history documentary trail about the Chinook Tribe.
Following the trail walk, participants will get a private tour of St. Mary’s McGowan Church with the founder’s grandson, Bill Garvin.
Participants will also visit the Knappton Cove Public Health Quarantine Station for a brief history lesson and tour. Attendees can then enjoy a picnic and short hike along the Columbia River.
Participants should bring comfortable shoes, lunch, water and face coverings. Membership is not required. Register for the event by calling hike coordinator Kathleen Hudson by Oct. 11 at 503-861-2802.
