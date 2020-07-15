ASTORIA — Angora Hiking Club will kayak the Necanicum River starting 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Participants will meet at the Seaside Lodge and International Hostel, 930 North Holladay Drive.
Kayaks, life jackets and paddles will be provided. Participants should bring water, snacks, sunglasses and hats.
Registration is required. To participate, call guide Nguyen Trung by Friday at 503-739-0243.
