ASTORIA – The Angora Hiking Club will hike in Fort Stevens State Park at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone is welcome to attend. Participants should meet in the Battery Russell parking lot inside the park by 9 a.m.
The hike will be a 10K, or 6.2 miles, through the park’s historic area, then to Coffenbury Lake. Most of the hike will be on paved trails. The group recommends bringing snacks or a packed lunch, plus water.
Registration is recommended. To register, call hike leader Arline LaMear at 503-338-6883.
