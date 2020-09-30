WARRENTON — Angora Hiking Club will visit Cullaby Lake County Park, 89990 Hawkins Road, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Hikers will go along a 2.7 mile loop, including a short hike into a forested area. The hike will begin near the historic Lindgren House.
Registration is required by calling hike leader Debbie McCabe at 703-400-3036 before Tuesday. Attendees don’t have to be club members.
Sturdy walking shoes, water, snacks, binoculars and layered clothing are recommended.
Participants are expected to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face masks. Parking costs $5 per vehicle.
