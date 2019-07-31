ASTORIA – Movies in the park return to the big screen at dusk every Wednesday in August at Fred Lindstrom (Peter Pan) park.
These events are free and concessions are provided.
On Aug. 7 “How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World,” will be shown followed by “Moana,” on Aug. 14. “Detective Pikachu” plays Aug. 21 with Disney’s “Dumbo” capping off the showings on Aug. 28.
This is the tenth year of Movies in the Park presented by Astoria Parks and Recreation.
For more information, visit astoriaparks.com.
