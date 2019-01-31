Editor’s Note: Local historian Sydney Stevens examines the many connections among Pacific County residents..
• • •
Keith Cox has not been a full-time resident of Pacific County for 20 years now, yet many people assume he still lives here. Perhaps it’s the depth of his family roots going clear back to territorial days. Or perhaps it’s the connections of his relatives from North County to the peninsula. More likely, it’s his continuing involvement with Pacific County’s history and his ongoing efforts to document its past, as well as its present.
Keith’s passion for the past and his interest in chronicling it has resulted in the creation of his Los Angeles based-company, Stony Point Pictures. “I am a freelance video editor for documentary-based content and I also produce and direct some of the projects. Stony Point Pictures grew out of the “Willapa Bay Oysters” video documentary which was definitely a ‘passion project.’ While spending four years (2009-13) putting that project together, I realized I have additional hopes for other Pacific County historically based endeavors.”
“My historical interest is probably genetic,” he laughs. “On my mom’s side, my great-great grandfather, Elmer Case moved his family to Raymond when the community was only a few years young and there he found success in the lumber industry. Also, on my mom’s side, my other two-times great-grandfather Joseph Turner ‘made’ history back in the 1880s as the last of the Pacific County’s Territorial sheriffs.
“His son Frank, my great-grandfather, was a newspaperman. Frank’s daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Dick Murfin (my grandparents), continued that legacy and, between the two generations, they owned and operated the newspaper in Ilwaco for 50 years. And then there is the amazing Cox connection with the family business now into its third generation. That’s a genetic legacy all its own!” he laughs. “The roots are so deep, it’s impossible to escape!”
Keith’s attachment to Pacific County history goes beyond stories of his own family, however. “As a child growing up between Stony Point and Bone River, I was aware that there was once a much greater Chinook Indian presence than now, and right in our backyard. Also, our area’s first historian of sorts, James Swan, had his cabin in the woods adjacent to our place. The landscape I explored as a child was where Swan lived from 1852 to 1855 — the years he wrote about in his book, ‘The Northwest Coast OR Three Years’ Residence in Washington Territory.’”
After graduating from Washington State University with a degree in broadcast production, Keith moved back home for a month, staying in a treehouse in the woods behind his father’s place. “It fascinates me to think about those who lived, hunted, and explored among the same trees where I was sleeping,” he muses. It is a connection that he still feels today.
The great-greats
Although his Pacific County forebears don’t go back quite to the time of Swan and the first settlers, Keith’s two-times great grandparents, the Joseph H. Turners, arrived in Bay Center in 1877 just 25 years after Swan had moved on. Joseph engaged in oystering and dairying and though he was but 34 years old in 1877, he had already lived a full and interesting life.
He was born at Bowling Green, Indiana in 1843 and grew up on a farm in Illinois. When war broke out shortly after his father’s death in 1861, young Joseph enlisted in Company H, one of the 48th Illinois Infantry Volunteers. He was immediately sent south and was with Grant and Sherman throughout the Civil War, taking part in many famous battles including Ft. Henry, Shiloh, and Vicksburg.
He re-enlisted after three years and started with Sherman on his famous march to the sea. Joseph’s part in that journey was disrupted when he was captured and held for four months at the infamous Confederate prisoner-of-war camp, Andersonville. When he was exchanged, he immediately rejoined Sherman, finally mustering out at Little Rock in 1865. Waiting for him at home was his bride, Martha née Brownfield who he had married while on furlough in 1864.
Joseph continued farming until 1871 when he and Martha decided to move their family West. They first settled on the Lewis River in Clark County, but six years later headed down the river to Ilwaco, continued by stage to Nahcotta and again by boat to Bay Center, eventually buying a place at Riverside on the Willapa River between present-day South Bend and Raymond. It was there that their sixth child, Frank, was born in 1882.
Last territorial sheriff
Joseph served as postmaster of Riverside for a time and when elected Pacific County sheriff in 1884 moved across the bay to Oysterville, the county seat. He was re-elected in 1888, continuing in office until 1892, three years after Washington was granted statehood. He did not run for a third term, however, perhaps due to the horrendous Rose murder trial and subsequent lynching which took place in 1890 ‘under his watch.’
The prominent Rose family of South Bend were friends of the Turners and when the Sheriff arrested John Rose, his son, George, and two other men for the murder of Jens and Neilsine Frederiksen, the citizens of Pacific County loudly and impatiently demanded justice. Two of the accused were moved to Montesano “for safe keeping,” and as the trial dragged on, the Turners offered refuge in their own home to the Rose women who were, perhaps justifiably, afraid for their lives.
But it was to the jail, not to the sheriff’s home, that the 44 masked men headed at 1:15 in the morning on Saturday, April 11, 1891. They came across the bay from South Bend in two plungers, landing at Oysterville, and quietly approached the jail, shooting and killing the two remaining prisoners through the barred windows of the building. Sheriff Turner chose not to run for a third time and, at the end of his term, he and his family moved to South Bend where he served as postmaster until his untimely death due to a heart attack in 1905. He was 59 years of age. His wife and nine children survived him.
According to the subsequent report in the South Bend Journal, “No death of late years has so startled and stirred both South Bend and Pacific County as the sudden death of Postmaster J.H. Turner … It was the most impressive funeral that has ever been held in this city.”
The Case family
South Bend was still in mourning over Turner’s death when Elmer E. Case moved his family to South Bend from Elma in neighboring Grays Harbor County where he had been operating a shingle mill. He established the Case Shingle Co. in Raymond, eventually expanding to include five shingle mills, and a production of more than one million shingles a day, as well as extensive logging operations throughout the county.
Elmer and Hattie Huling Case, both originally from New York, had met in Nebraska on her father’s farm where Elmer had stopped on his way West to ask for work. They were married in 1881 and had four small children by 1891 when they decided to establish a butter and cheese factory on the Pacific Coast. The Cases headed westward by train in partnership with Hattie’s brother and his wife who also had four young children.
They settled on a farm near Elma, but soon found there was little market for their dairy products, so sold their cattle and turned to lumbering. They used teams to haul the cedar logs to their shingle mills and the finished products to the railroad. By 1905, Case and Huling had taken over the Tierney and Martin mill just south of the newly established town of Raymond. When Huling left the partnership to purchase a farm near Wenatchee, Case continued to expand his shingle business.
When they had first moved to Willapa Harbor, the Case family found that housing in Raymond was scarce, so Elmer purchased a home on Alta Vista hill north of South Bend and commuted to his Raymond mill by launch. When the family began attending the South Bend Methodist Church, their daughter Clara became a member of the Sunday School class taught by Frank Turner. Frank, who had been studying for the ministry at the University of Puget Sound, had been called home to take over the South Bend Post Office following the recent death of his father.
The Cox connections
As much as a historical affinity to Pacific County, Keith also grew up with strong geographical attachments to the area. Though he was born in South Bend, he also lived in Seaview and Ocean Park and went to schools in Long Beach, Ocean Park, Ilwaco and, ultimately graduating from South Bend High School.” And everywhere he went, there were people who recognized his name. “My Grandpa Don Cox was known from one end of the county to the other by almost everyone who had ever been even a little bit sick or who plays golf or bowls or…” he laughs.
“I used to catch the transit in Ilwaco after school to go to soccer practice in South Bend and the route ran through Chinook, past McGowan and the bridge to Astoria, through Naselle, and on past Bay Center. Our route back to Seaview was usually around the bay, parallel to Long Island. It was a constant tour of the County and a constant reminder of so many family connections!”
The Cox family has become securely bound to both the peninsula and the South Bend/Raymond areas through Keith’s grandparents, Don and Marge Cox. The Cox name has been associated with the pharmacy profession in Pacific County for almost seventy years and the family business is now into its third generation.
Grandpa Don Cox was born in 1921, grew up in Longview and was encouraged by his mother, a nurse, to go into the medical profession. Don was hesitant, but finally spoke to Irv Gunderson, a pharmacist at one of the local drug stores. He was hired for a part-time job — “flunky type tasks,” he describes them, but just right for a teenager trying to save for college and earn a little extra spending money. He worked for Mr. Gunderson, on and off, through two years at Lower Columbia Junior College, through his pharmacy studies at Washington State College and, again, after graduating in 1947 with honors and receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy.
75 years and counting!
Meanwhile, he had served in the United States Air Force, receiving his pharmacy technician rating and, in 1944, married Margery Harris, the girl he had met at church camp when he was 14 and she was 12. Their wedding portrait shows Don wearing his Air Force uniform and Marge in traditional white with a sweeping train. Don, just-turned-98, and Marge, 95, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in March! The two of them have been a team all those years — Don developing his professional career, Marge a “stay-at-home” mom raising their son and three daughters, and both participating fully in community activities.
They moved to the Long Beach Peninsula in 1950 when Don bought into the pharmacy business owned by Bill Hall and Reese Williams with stores in Ilwaco and Long Beach. The business prospered and he soon hired Dave Aase and Fred Lawrence as pharmacists. They became great friends and later bought into part of the business. Meanwhile, Don extended his pharmacy interests to South Bend and, eventually to Raymond, taking on long-time employee Dick Mohrmann as a partner. For a time, he and Marge moved to South Bend but, after two years, returned to the Peninsula.
The quintessential businessman, Don continued expanding the pharmacy services by acquiring the Rexall Drug Company franchise in 1959 and by enlarging the pharmacy footprint at Willapa Harbor Hospital greatly advancing the pharmacy services for patients. His full-time pharmacy business and forty-mile daily commute to and from home in Seaview notwithstanding, Don found time to become active in both the Long Beach and South Bend communities.
Don has been an athlete of credible standing throughout his lifetime. In high school and community college he played basketball and tennis, and as a pharmacist he became an avid bowler and golfer.
At 98, he still plays two or three times a week — sometimes with grandson Matt who shares his passion for sports. Says Matt, “My highlight of our time spent together was in 2010, when I was a witness to the fourth hole-in-one in his career on the 10th hole in Astoria.”
When asked if he feels somewhat overwhelmed by the greats and grands of his Pacific County heritage, Keith says, “I have a feeling of pride being from this beautiful community at the edge of the world — like I’m part of something special. Beyond my family, there are so many wonderful multi-generation family histories in the area, and new families which are now helping develop what will be Pacific County’s future history. For me — I am inspired to walk in the footsteps of the past, while helping preserve those footprints for the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.