State parks in Oregon and Washington are holding First Day Hikes on New Year’s Day.
In Oregon, guided hikes are set for several state parks, and the normal $5 day-use parking fee is waived for the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit. The list of hikes, including one at Fort Stevens State Park, can be found at bit.ly/3mfTxC2
In Washington, at least 42 state parks have scheduled staff-led hikes. There are also self-guided hikes, including one to the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, dog strolls, cross-country ski trips and more. Visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to park on state recreation lands that day.
Most First Day Hikes require advance registration, and group sizes may be limited. Go to bit.ly/3Evhigs to view all activities and for registration information.
