ASTORIA — Obelisk Beer Co. will host Habitap, a pairing of local brews and land stewardship, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Meg Rutledge, executive director of the Columbia Land Trust, will speak on conservation and restoration projects on the North Coast, joined by other members of the organization’s stewardship team. The event will also include trivia and giveaways.
A portion of beer sales from the event will benefit Columbia Land Trust. For more information, visit www.columbialandtrust.org/habitap-astoria.
