Northwest film series features hobbies and passions

SEASIDE — Documentary filmmaker Ron Walker presents another in his northwest film series at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, hosted by the Friends of the Seaside Library in the library’s Community Room, 1131 Broadway.
At this event, Walker screen films about people, their hobbies and passions. Some of the films feature historical themes, many of which are centered on the North Coast. Walker’s man-on-the-street filmmaking style captures the essence of life in this beautiful region
Longtime Astoria resident, Walker, is a filmmaker, musician and artist. He learned the craft of filmmaking when he worked as the resident music composer for the Film Loft in Portland in the 1980s. During this period, he composed the music for the Mount St Helens film “This Place in Time” which is shown at the Mount St. Helens Interpretive center.
Walker shoots, edits and composes the music for the films he produces.
For more information, call 503-738-6742 or visit www.seasidelibrary.org
