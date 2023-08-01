ASTORIA — The Clatsop County Fair is now underway with traditional family fun, returning with 4-H animal exhibits, deep fried fair food, community contests and live music through Saturday.
At 7 p.m. Friday, singer-songwriter Britnee Kellogg takes the stage for a concert, followed by an 8 p.m. set from country group Sawyer Brown.
This year's fair theme is "Roots & Boots." The lineup of events includes an adaptive rodeo for people with disabilities of all ages, a talent show open to adults and children ages 5 and older and an annual car show.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for those ages 55 and older and free for children ages 6 and under, capped at $40 per family. Parking is free, note that pets are not allowed. For more information, including a guide to each day's activities, visit www.clatsopcofair.com.
