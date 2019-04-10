ASTORIA — Did you know Oregon has more than 500 different species of bees? Learn about some of the state’s more familiar and strange bees, and statewide efforts to seek them out, at Nature Matters.
The free presentation — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Showroom — features Oregon’s Pollinator Health Specialist Andony Melathopoulos. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages before the event.
Melathopoulos is an assistant professor in pollinator health extension in the department of horticulture at Oregon State University, which was the first such position in the U.S.
Nature Matters, a conversation about the intersection of nature and culture, takes place on the second Thursday of each month, October through May. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook or Instagram.
The venue is at 1483 Duane St.
