Before joining Columbia Memorial Hospital in 2013, Felicia Struve was an Astoria-based journalist.
One of her favorite parts about being a journalist was listenening to people’s stories and learn about their perspectives during interviews.
Struve, now the hospital’s marketing and communications coordinator, is putting her journalistic background to use once again as the host of the hospital’s new “Hands on Health” podcast. Struve aims to provide trustworthy health information to the North Coast through interviews with medical practitioners, health experts and local residents.
Podcast episodes released so far include titles such as “When to Start Getting Mammograms” and “Cancer in the Time of COVID.” Upcoming episodes will focus on a range of topics including physical exercise, obesity prevention, food insecurity, women’s pelvic health and hospice care.
Emma Todd, Columbia Memorial Hospital physician assistant, will be a regular contributor on the podcast, focusing on wellness and preventative health. Todd said she loves listening to podcasts and is excited to share her health expertise with the community.
“One of the things that I really love about my job is the opportunity to provide patients with education. I think it’s empowering for them to have a better understanding of disease processes, why a certain treatment is recommended or how they can improve their health,” Todd said.
Todd hopes the podcast reaches listeners who don’t receive important health information otherwise.
“I’m hoping that maybe I’m able to reach some people that wouldn’t go to their provider normally, because they don’t have access to care or maybe they’re afraid,” she said.
15-minute “Hands on Health” podcast episodes will be released every Tuesday morning. Podcast episodes can be accessed by searching “Hands on Health @ CMH” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor.fm, YouTube and columbiamemorial.org.
Health on the coast
Struve said that the North Coast’s rural communities face some health-related barriers that urban populations do not. For instance, rural areas often have less reliable access to public transportation and fewer bike paths, which can make it harder to get regular physical exercise and access healthy food.
Coastal community members often have the misperception that only big cities have quality medical care, Struve said.
“That’s just really not true,” she said. “We are so fortunate here, because we have such a robust medical community in our area. I mean, we’ve got three hospitals within the stone’s throw of each other and all kinds of independent providers.”
The podcast will feature interviews with local medical practitioners, region-specific health guidance and answers to common health questions.
Struve hopes the podcast can reassure listeners that they can take control of their health.
“I think the key message is really, it’s OK. You’re OK. We can set some goals, you can have support and you can get on track toward a healthier you,” she said.
Trial and error
Producing the podcast with limited resources during a pandemic has been a challenge sometimes, Struve said. Struve intended to record interviews in-person but she instead has recorded interviews virtually because COVID restrictions, she said.
One of Struve’s favorite parts of hosting the podcast has been getting to know her guests during the interviews.
“I think there’s a point in most of the conversations when the person that I’m chatting with has started to relax, and then it becomes personal,” she said. “These are people who went into a caring profession because they wanted to do something for other people. It’s great to begin to hear that — when they have moved beyond the clinical expertise to the human behind the care that they provide.”
Struve hopes that, as the podcast grows, she will produce episodes that directly respond to community needs and interests.
“The great thing about a podcast is (that) I can sit down with someone and we can have a 15 minute conversation. Give me an hour and a half, two hours, and it’s out there, if we have some emerging thing to talk about,” she said.
Community contributions
Struve views the first few episodes as a jumping-off point.
“(This podcast) is not going to look the same way in six months as it does now,” she said.
Struve has recorded several more episodes that will be released in coming months. At least 20 more episode topics will also be produced, she said.
In the future, Struve also wants to provide a hotline where listeners can call to share their ideas for podcast topics or potential guests.
“I’m glad to chat with people if they are interested in coming to share their story about something that impacts the health of folks in coastal Oregon or Washington. Get a hold of me, let’s talk,” she said.
Podcast ideas can be emailed to Struve at cmhcommunity@columbiamemorial.org.
Both Struve and Todd hope the podcast will be a health resource that is responsive to the interest and needs of North Coast residents.
“The idea is not only to help people understand what’s available locally, but really to talk about the questions people have,” Struve said. “If we have a way to bring those questions to the experts, hopefully we can help people start to feel more in control of their own health.”
