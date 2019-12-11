SEASIDE — A new book from OSU Press, "A Generous Nature: Lives Transformed by Oregon," profiles 21 conservationists and activists who have made enduring contributions to the preservation of Oregon’s wild and natural places and high quality of life. Author Marcy Houle will present an event at 2 p.m. Saturday at Beach Books, 616 Broadway St., to discuss and read from the book.
Among those featured in the book is Neal Maine, a founder of North Coast Land Conservancy and its first executive director. Maine will also be there to sign books, along with current NCLC Executive Director Katie Voelke, who will provide a glimpse of the future unfolding as a result of Neal’s legacy.
“This book is a wonderful tribute to the people who kept Oregon the magnificent place it is — and a goad to the rest of us to continue their work all across this endangered planet,” writes Bill McKibben, author, journalist and leader of the climate campaign group 350.org, of "A Generous Nature."
Beach Books is donating a portion of the afternoon’s book sales to NCLC.
For more on the book, check out our Book Monger's review on page 23.
