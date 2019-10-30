NEHALEM – The Nehalem Bay Garden Club will award funding to local garden projects at the end of the year. The club is now accepting proposals for its 2019 gift program through Dec. 1.
Proposals should be submitted to PO Box 261, Wheeler, or emailed to bensonsbend@gmail.com.
Strong proposals will be one page or shorter and align with the club’s mission to cultivate the knowledge and love of gardening through educational programs and activities, to aid in the protection of the environment, native plants and wildlife and to support public service through garden-related organizations and volunteer opportunities.
Proposals should include amount needed, specific use and benefit to the organization or public. North county projects will receive highest priority. Gifts are usually $500 or less, but larger gifts can be considered if sufficient funds are available.
For more information contact Constance Shimek at 503-936-1511 or constance@nehalemtel.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.