ASTORIA — The Nature Matters series contiues with a presentation from Ph.D. student Dorothy Horn, "Marine Debris and Microplastics in Our Watersheds." The lecture will happen at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St.
Horn studies impacts of microplastics on near shore marine organisms. She will discuss overall problems with marine debris, how it impacts our watersheds from upriver all the way to our coastal ecosystems and what we know so far. She will present research investigating the impacts of microplastics on invertebrates here in Oregon and some ways to help the problem.
For more information, call the park at 503-861-4414 or check out nps.gov/lewi.
