ASTORIA — At the next Nature Matters presentation, Dr. Wayne Carmichael will discuss the need to balance human activities with the importance of managing nutrients in aquatic systems, mitigating harmful algal blooms and reducing health risk — all in the context of a changing climate.
The presentation happens at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane St. This event is free.
Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, are ancient microbes responsible for aerobic photosynthesis and production of the earth’s oxygen. They are also very adaptive and are responding too well to human development and nutrient enrichment of our water supplies — including reservoirs, lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. Due to improper and over-development of water resources, especially nutrient enrichment from municipal, industrial and agricultural sources, cyanobacteria proliferate or “bloom,” forming dense growths in our local waters. These blooms disturb food chains, contaminate water treatment systems, and produce potent toxins that sicken and kill wild and domestic animals and humans.
Carmichael is an Oregon native and retired professor of Biological Sciences and Professor Emeritus at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.
Nature Matters, takes place on the second Thursday of each month from October through May.
For more information, call 503-861-2471 or visit nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
