Mother’s Day tea and scones in the Flavel House

ASTORIA — Treat the mothers in your life to a delightful afternoon of tea and scones in the Flavel House Museum dining room from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11.
For just $12 per person, $8 for Clatsop County Historical Society members, you will be served hot tea and sweet pastries and will also enjoy a self-guided tour of the Victorian mansion. This is an afternoon “For One Who Deserves Only Beautiful Things.”
For more information about this event or other CCHS activities, call 503-325-2203 or e-mail: cchs@cumtux.org
Clatsop County Historical Society is a 501©(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of Clatsop County Oregon and the surrounding area. The Society operates the Flavel House Museum, the Heritage Museum, the Oregon Film Museum and the Uppertown Firefighters Museum.
