Meet the vendors supplying Astoria Sunday Market

In the corner of a little red barn on the outskirts of Svensen, baker Ashley Johnston is working overtime dialing in her recipe for the rhubarb scones she’ll bring to the Astoria Sunday Market.
But before she bakes, she’ll first need to plant, grow and harvest all that rhubarb at the peak of ripeness. It’s the Blackberry Bog way, and it also captures the spirit of creative cultivation that has made the market so successful.
“We’re doing all this from scratch,” Johnston said, juggling cookie dough, sourdough starters and scones, “and we try not to repeat what others are doing.”
If variety is the spice of life, this local market is getting pretty hot. Since 2020, it has rebounded to include more than 150 vendors each weekend while accommodating well over 200, as rotating and temporary vendors tap in and out.
Tamara Cameron, Astoria Sunday Market manager, estimates that at least one-third of this year’s market stalls are occupied by new vendors or those returning after a hiatus, such as Blackberry Bog Farm, which scaled down their market operations a few years ago only to return with scones, cookies, rosemary focaccia, pepper jellies, pickles and jams — all made from fruit, herbs and veggies grown on the farm.
In many ways, the 20-acre farm’s neat rows of grapes, Asian pears, apples, herbs, strawberries and countless vegetables — and even its two bulls and charmingly shaggy Scottish Highland cows — reflect a modern microcosm of what once was.
Owner and farmer Scott Thompson said that in the 1930s, the region was producing bumper crops, sending train cars overflowing with peas and produce to Seattle and Portland at harvest time.
“We don’t think of ourselves as a robust agricultural community now,” Thompson said, “but we were.”
But small farms are now resurgent in Clatsop County, and connecting the bounty of the land and the creativity of its people to the market is what inspires Cameron as both manager and regular market shopper.
Cameron has her own strategies for exploring the feast. Arrive early to 12th Street for the best pick of farm-fresh fruits and veggies. After that, her wanderings frequently lead to something delicious or nutritious.
“I’m always up for a pastry or crab cake,” she laughed. Plus, she added, it makes good fuel for perusing the art, jewelry and crafts that tantalize the senses and tempt the pocketbook. And visitors are spending. In fact, last year, according to Cameron, vendors sold over $1.5 million in goods that were, grown, cooked or crafted in the region.
“That’s a gigantic contribution to the community’s wealth and well being,” Cameron said.
Newer vendors contribute energy and diversity to an already vibrant scene anchored by established favorites. The market also accommodates vendors on a rotating basis — purposefully. The vibe stays upbeat, Cameron said, and sellers low on stock have a chance to resupply without losing their place.
“That level of turnover keeps the market fresh for locals,” Cameron said. “So no matter when you come, you’ll see something new each week.”
Happy Homestead Apiary is new to the market this year, and also belongs to a group of farmers sharing resources, a stall and advice, while rotating in and out each week.
Kalani Whitney started the honey-based business a few years after catching the beekeeping buzz. She offers infused candles, honey caramels, hypoallergenic face creams, healing balms and — of course — raw honey.
“Everything that coms out of the hive is so beneficial,” said Whitney, who is expanding her apiaries and the expansive flower garden that rims her family’s rural Clatsop County property.
For Whitney, the market beckoned as a readily accessible avenue on which she could share her passion for natural beekeeping and healthy, healing products while benefiting pollinators all at the same time.
The market’s accommodating structure and a local farm incubator project has allowed Whitney and other small business upstarts to dip their toes into selling goods commercially with low risk and plenty of support. She’ll rotate into her first market appearance on June 11, returning on June 25.
“This is my coming out party,” Whitney said, smiling before sprinkling lavender petals into freshly-poured candles.
For 23 years and counting, the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association has welcomed regional craftspeople, farmers, restauranteurs, artisans and artists of all stripe and persuasion to hock their wares in the open air.
Established and beloved vendors such as Sue’s Awesome Crab Cakes, Castle Clayworks and Spring Up Farm are joined by new vendors such as Sasquatch Mustard, Haute Candles and Pioneer Produce, to name just a few.
So drop by for a hand-dipped ice cream cone, pick up an azalea for the missus, grab some kettle corn for the kiddos or even a hand-forged sculpture for the mantle.
Spend an hour. Spend the day. Even if you don’t buy anything, you’re almost guaranteed to see smiling faces, happy kids, curious mutts and fabulous handmade goods that will delight your senses and peak your inspiration.
Go on. The bounty of the market awaits.
