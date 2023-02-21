2023 FisherPoets Gathering event schedule

Friday
FisherPoets Gearshack
11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1154 Commercial St.
Admission buttons and poets’ chapbooks, albums and art. Silent auction open, bids close at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Rhyme Time with Jon Broderick
Noon, Clatsop Community College
Practice techniques to improve the cadence and melody of rhyming poetry so that your rhymers hang pretty as a new net.
From the Page to the Stage
2 p.m., Clatsop Community College
Grow more effective and confident on the stage, learning practices and methods for creating strong performances that reflect your voice and style. Hosted by Will Hornyak, Ron McDaniel and Clem Starck.
Open Mic
2 to 4 p.m., WineKraft
Drop in with friends and have a short go. Sign up on-site, everyone is welcome.
FisherPoets Dance and Social
10 p.m., KALA
Beerman Creek plays on followed by music with DJ D’Fish
FisherPoets at the Line, Poetry Slam
10 p.m., Columbian Theater
FisherPoets go cork for cork. The audience chooses the highliner.
Saturday
FisherPoets Gearshack
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1154 Commercial St.
Admission buttons and poets’ chapbooks, albums and art. Silent auction closes at 4 p.m.
Speed Mug-Up and B.S. Session with Rob and Tiffani Seitz
9 a.m., South Bay Wild Fish House
Coffee up, make new friends and share some quick stories as you make the rounds.
Knot Tying and Line Splicing with Dano Quinn
10:30 a.m., Pier 39
Learn a new skill. Once you know a bowline you’ll wonder how you lived without it.
”Echo of the Waters,” Remembering Celilo Falls
10:30 a.m., Clatsop Community College
Shoshone-Bannock poet, performer, traditional storyteller and lecturer on Northwest tribal culture Ed Edmo shares poetry, photos and conversation about native life on the Columbia River, alongside Nancy Cook.
Diddliest Catch: Songwriting Support Group
Noon, Pier 39
Brainstorm ideas to make songwriting more fluent and fruitful as some of the Gathering’s favorite songwriters share what works for them and doesn’t. Hosted by John Palmes, Lou Beaudry, Mary Garvey and Rich King.
Podcasting for Fisherpoets
Noon, Clatsop Community College
Investigate the convergence of the oral tradition and modern digital technology with Dan Kowalski of the Alaska Story Project.
Dam removal: Successes, Challenges, Opportunities
Noon, Clatsop Community College
Hear an update from Miles Johnson, Legal Director of Columbia Riverkeeper, on efforts to restore wild salmon runs on the Snake and Klamath rivers.
Singing Circle
1:30 p.m., Pier 39
Sing shanties and ballads along with Mary Garvey, the Lower Columbia’s favorite singer, and friends including Mark Alan Lovewell.
Memoir Writing with Pat Dixon
1:30 p.m., Clatsop Community College
Discuss the nuts and bolts of scribing personal stories into the written word. Handy for those interested in creating a cherished piece of family history.
Progress Toward Healthy Oceans
1:30 p.m., Clatsop Community College
Learn of recent long-awaited progress in state and federal policies and in new technology to help fishermen and others build appropriate solutions to green house gas pollution with Brad Warren of Global Ocean Health and Sarah Schumann.
Open Mic
2 to 4 p.m., WineKraft
Everyone welcome. Drop in with friends and have a short go. Sign up on-site.
Poetry and Sea Shanties
2:30 p.m., RiverSea Gallery
Duncan Berry, Mariah Warren, Meezy Hermansen and Maggie Bursch perform amidst Berry’s “All My Relations” show with its gyotaku direct impressions of coastal creatures.
Campbell’s Last Set
3 p.m. Columbian Theater
It’s an annual. Honoring the ghosts of FisherPoets passed, those yet living celebrate the works of others whom the Gathering now misses and wants to remember. Hosted by Jon Broderick, Jay Speakman, Rich King, Hobe Kytr, Dano Quinn, Holly Hughes and many more.
Ray Troll and the Ratfish Wrangers
9 p.m. Columbian Theater
Another Final Farewell Concert as the band, ending the 9 p.m. session, continues playing until the Columbian throws them out.
Umpteenth Annual FisherPoetry Contest
10 p.m. Liberty Theatre
The 2023 rules will be announced by MC Moe Bowstern at evening venues during the gathering. Everybody wearing a FisherPoets Gathering button is eligible to complete. Got one? Have a go.
Singers’ Gathering
10 p.m. WineKraft
Didn’t get enough at the workshop this morning? Still feel like singing with friends? Stop in.
Sunday
FisherPoets Gathering Harmony Gospel Sing
9 a.m., Columbian Theater
Just for fun.
FisherPoets Gathering Farewell
10 a.m. to Noon, Columbian Theater
A very brief farewell read from lots of lingering scheduled FisherPoets.
FisherPoets’ art exhibits
”Northern Light”
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Imogen Gallery
Serene landscapes where land, sky and water meet by artist George Wilson.
”All My Relations”
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverSea Gallery
Reverent expressive prints from sea and land creatures of the Northwest by artist Duncan Berry.
”Far-Flung Friends in the Fishing Industry”
Noon to 4 p.m., Astoria Visual Arts
Dioramas, fish-skin prints, photography and printmaking honoring the salmon harvest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.