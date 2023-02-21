 Skip to main content
2023 FisherPoets Gathering event schedule

'River Rain'

“River Rain,” watercolor on paper by George Wilson, shown at Imogen Gallery.

Friday

FisherPoets Gearshack

11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1154 Commercial St.

Admission buttons and poets’ chapbooks, albums and art. Silent auction open, bids close at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Rhyme Time with Jon Broderick

Noon, Clatsop Community College

Practice techniques to improve the cadence and melody of rhyming poetry so that your rhymers hang pretty as a new net.

From the Page to the Stage

2 p.m., Clatsop Community College

Grow more effective and confident on the stage, learning practices and methods for creating strong performances that reflect your voice and style. Hosted by Will Hornyak, Ron McDaniel and Clem Starck.

Open Mic

2 to 4 p.m., WineKraft

Drop in with friends and have a short go. Sign up on-site, everyone is welcome.

FisherPoets Dance and Social

10 p.m., KALA

Beerman Creek plays on followed by music with DJ D’Fish

FisherPoets at the Line, Poetry Slam

10 p.m., Columbian Theater

FisherPoets go cork for cork. The audience chooses the highliner.

'January Window'

“January Window,” by George Wilson.

Saturday

FisherPoets Gearshack

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1154 Commercial St.

Admission buttons and poets’ chapbooks, albums and art. Silent auction closes at 4 p.m.

Speed Mug-Up and B.S. Session with Rob and Tiffani Seitz

9 a.m., South Bay Wild Fish House

Coffee up, make new friends and share some quick stories as you make the rounds.

Knot Tying and Line Splicing with Dano Quinn

10:30 a.m., Pier 39

Learn a new skill. Once you know a bowline you’ll wonder how you lived without it.

”Echo of the Waters,” Remembering Celilo Falls

10:30 a.m., Clatsop Community College

Shoshone-Bannock poet, performer, traditional storyteller and lecturer on Northwest tribal culture Ed Edmo shares poetry, photos and conversation about native life on the Columbia River, alongside Nancy Cook.

Diddliest Catch: Songwriting Support Group

Noon, Pier 39

Brainstorm ideas to make songwriting more fluent and fruitful as some of the Gathering’s favorite songwriters share what works for them and doesn’t. Hosted by John Palmes, Lou Beaudry, Mary Garvey and Rich King.

Podcasting for Fisherpoets

Noon, Clatsop Community College

Investigate the convergence of the oral tradition and modern digital technology with Dan Kowalski of the Alaska Story Project.

Dam removal: Successes, Challenges, Opportunities

Noon, Clatsop Community College

Hear an update from Miles Johnson, Legal Director of Columbia Riverkeeper, on efforts to restore wild salmon runs on the Snake and Klamath rivers.

Singing Circle

1:30 p.m., Pier 39

Sing shanties and ballads along with Mary Garvey, the Lower Columbia’s favorite singer, and friends including Mark Alan Lovewell.

Memoir Writing with Pat Dixon

1:30 p.m., Clatsop Community College

Discuss the nuts and bolts of scribing personal stories into the written word. Handy for those interested in creating a cherished piece of family history.

Progress Toward Healthy Oceans

1:30 p.m., Clatsop Community College

Learn of recent long-awaited progress in state and federal policies and in new technology to help fishermen and others build appropriate solutions to green house gas pollution with Brad Warren of Global Ocean Health and Sarah Schumann.

Open Mic

2 to 4 p.m., WineKraft

Everyone welcome. Drop in with friends and have a short go. Sign up on-site.

Poetry and Sea Shanties

2:30 p.m., RiverSea Gallery

Duncan Berry, Mariah Warren, Meezy Hermansen and Maggie Bursch perform amidst Berry’s “All My Relations” show with its gyotaku direct impressions of coastal creatures.

'Pushki and Holding Skiff'

“Pushki and Holding Skiff,” by George Wilson, shown as part of an exhibit at Imogen Gallery that will continue throughout the FisherPoets Gathering.

Campbell’s Last Set

3 p.m. Columbian Theater

It’s an annual. Honoring the ghosts of FisherPoets passed, those yet living celebrate the works of others whom the Gathering now misses and wants to remember. Hosted by Jon Broderick, Jay Speakman, Rich King, Hobe Kytr, Dano Quinn, Holly Hughes and many more.

Ray Troll and the Ratfish Wrangers

9 p.m. Columbian Theater

Another Final Farewell Concert as the band, ending the 9 p.m. session, continues playing until the Columbian throws them out.

Umpteenth Annual FisherPoetry Contest

10 p.m. Liberty Theatre

The 2023 rules will be announced by MC Moe Bowstern at evening venues during the gathering. Everybody wearing a FisherPoets Gathering button is eligible to complete. Got one? Have a go.

Singers’ Gathering

10 p.m. WineKraft

Didn’t get enough at the workshop this morning? Still feel like singing with friends? Stop in.

Sunday

FisherPoets Gathering Harmony Gospel Sing

9 a.m., Columbian Theater

Just for fun.

FisherPoets Gathering Farewell

10 a.m. to Noon, Columbian Theater

A very brief farewell read from lots of lingering scheduled FisherPoets.

'Exposed Sand Bar, Low Tide'

“Exposed Sand Bar, Low Tide,” watercolor on paper by George Wilson, displayed at Imogen Gallery.

FisherPoets’ art exhibits

”Northern Light”

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Imogen Gallery

Serene landscapes where land, sky and water meet by artist George Wilson.

”All My Relations”

11 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverSea Gallery

Reverent expressive prints from sea and land creatures of the Northwest by artist Duncan Berry.

”Far-Flung Friends in the Fishing Industry”

Noon to 4 p.m., Astoria Visual Arts

Dioramas, fish-skin prints, photography and printmaking honoring the salmon harvest.

