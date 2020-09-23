ASTORIA — The Columbia River Maritime Museum is holding a fundraiser for its miniboat program.
The annual program connects local elementary and middle school students with students in Japan and Kiribati. Students create 5-foot seaworthy boats that launch across the Pacific Ocean.
The fundraiser will help the museum create a traveling “Mobile Miniboat Makerspace” so students can still participate in the program while following the state’s social distancing guidelines. The makerspace will visit students in Oregon and Washington, allowing students to work weekly with instructors in safe, outdoor spaces.
Donations for the project should go to bit.ly/3ko192a.
