ASTORIA — Astoria Public Library will host marine biologist Matthew Hunter at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the library, 450 10th St.
Hunter is the shellfish project leader for Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Marine Resources Program. During the presentation, he will discuss razor clams and answer audience questions.
Hunter career with the department has spanned the last 28 years, with 20 years as the state’s razor clam project lead. Through his job, he works as a field biologist which leads him to being on the beach at least 100 days each year.
