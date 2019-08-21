MANZANITA – The 24th annual Tour of Homes event in Manzanita takes places from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the tent booth at Laneda Avenue and Third Street. Visitors can also pick up a map.
The event is designed for local homeowners to showcase new and remodeled homes for living at the beach. Properties with a view, neighborhood settings and living on Laneda Avenue are included.
The variety of homes on display provide decorating ideas and inspiration for viewers next home improvement project.
The tour starts at the “community’s living room” at Pine Grove Community
House at 225 Laneda Ave. This historic registry award building is home to a
community-use space upstairs and the Nehalem Valley Historical Society downstairs. Visit both spaces hosted by members of these groups. See the updated kitchen maintained by the Women’s Club, and learn about architect, AE Doyle, and the unique architectural design of beach homes in the Manzanita area.
The event is sponsored by the North Tillamook County Women’s Association.
Last year’s tours earned $3,000 to support organizations that help children and women in our community.
A scholarship was offered to a graduating female senior from Neah-Kah-Nie High School. Funds provided car seats, supplies for back to school back packs, shelter and job skill training for women released from prison and the North County Food Bank.
Tour Chairwoman Phyllis Scott, the Women’s Club and past Kiwanis
volunteer hosts have worked to offer this event for the past 24 years.
In addition to finding homes and recruiting club volunteers, the women provide refreshments and act as host to the more than 250 visitors who go through the homes.
If you would like to have your home on the 25th Annual Tour of Homes in 2020, call Scott at 503-368-7279.
