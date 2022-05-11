Making the Mile: Trio of running festivals return to the coast

A trio of running festivals will take place across the Columbia-Pacific region this week, covering a variety of terrain and scenery from river bank to wildlife refuge. For those looking to get outside and engage in a challenging yet fun activity, try one of the three festivals set for the weekend.
Pacific Coast Running Festival
Returning to the coast for a second year, the Pacific Coast Running Festival will start with a set of events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the Long Beach Peninsula. With a half marathon, 10K, 5K, a bike race and three kids races planned, the event will offer plenty of options for all ages and skill levels.
On Friday at 4 p.m., events will kick off with a Pedal n’ Dash race especially for kids 12 and under, beginning at the Long Beach arch.
Later, the Sunset Sand 5K Run and Walk, welcoming runners of all ages, will begin at 6 p.m., just in time to catch a fantastic ocean view. An awards ceremony will follow the race at 6:45 p.m.
On Saturday, set off on the Tour de Pacific Bike Race, starting at noon. To wrap up the weekend, rise early on Sunday morning for a half marathon scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., followed by dashes for kids at 8 a.m. and a pair of 5K and 10K runs at 8:30 a.m. The starting line for all events will be at the Long Beach arch.
Runners will continue on a route parallel to the ocean, offering fantastic scenery and plentiful seaside breezes. Parking will be available at the Bolstad Beach Approach throughout the festival.
Run on the River
On the south side of the Columbia, the ninth annual Run on the River in Astoria will set off on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., continuing on a route along the scenic Astoria Riverwalk.
Starting and ending at Buoy Beer Co., the event will also offer a half marathon starting at 9 a.m., a 10K starting at 10 a.m. and a 5K starting at 11 a.m. Buoy Beer will also be hosting a seafood boil lunch after the race. This riverside course features many visible treasures, such as trestle bridges and trolley tracks.
A medal and shirt will be included with the registration fee, while beverages from Buoy Beer alongside lunch from local food carts will be available both at the start and finish line. Post-race refreshments will also be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Proceeds from the three events sponsored by Buoy Beer will benefit the Astoria Parks, Recreation, and Community Foundation, supporting community health and wellness services.
Great White Tail Run
Returning to the coast for a 38th year, the annual Great White Tail Run features events for all skill levels, offering a 2 mile run, 5K and a 10K events, all taking place at the Julia Butler Hansen Refuge for the Columbian White-Tailed Deer in Skamokawa, Washington.
This race is also dog friendly, encouraging runners to participate with their four legged friends ages 6 months and older, leashed and up to date on recommended vaccinations.
Sponsored by the Wahkiakum 4-H Leaders Council and the Washington State University 4-H Youth Development Program, proceeds from this event will benefit youth support programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.