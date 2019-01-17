CANNON BEACH — Learn to make feta cheese from scratch with lifelong cheesemaker and World Cheese Championships judge Marc “The Cheese Guy” Bates.
The class takes place 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Tolovana Hall, 3779 S. Hemlock St. The class is $45.
Feta, a cheese of Greek origins, excels in all kinds of ways, elevating salads, dips, pastries and more — everything from breakfast to dinner, savory to sweet.
If you’ve already discovered the delights of feta’s delicious, salty crumbles, you also know the cheese can be costly. After the course, you’ll take home the knowledge and techniques to make feta at home using mostly common appliances and kitchenware.
After 40 years working with students at the helm of the Washington State University Creamery, Marc Bates is an effective and experienced teacher.
Feta is not a cheese to be overlooked. As Bates notes, a fully realized feta “can rival a blue cheese for flavor.”
The course is part of Bates’ cheese-centric series, in partnership with the Tolovana Arts Colony.
Registration or RSVP is required and space is limited. Reserve your spot at tvafeta.eventbrite.com or by emailing tolovanaartscolony@gmail.com.
For more information, visit tolovanaartscolony.org or call 541-215-4445.
