ASTORIA — The Astoria Finnish Brotherhood Auxiliary invites lutefisk lovers to join us for our annual Lutefisk Dinner at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Suomi Hall.
Open to the public this year, tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for anyone 12 and under. Admission includes an all-you-can-eat dinner of lutefisk, and/or meatballs, with all the trimmings. There will be music, a silent auction and raffle baskets filled with Nordic treasures and delicious Finnish and Scandinavian treats.
Tickets are available at Finn Ware or One Six Five West Bond in Astoria. Advance reservations are recommended. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event.
For information, call 503-440-9002 or 503-791-7805.
