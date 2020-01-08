MANZANITA — The Lower Nehalem Watershed will hold its annual meeting and present the “Year in Review.” at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave. This is a free event, and refreshments will be provided.
The Annual meeting will thank outgoing board member Erik Neilson as well as elect new board members. New board members are elected by the Watershed Council Membership and will serve for 2 years. Watershed Council Members can vote for in the Board Election if they have attended 2 or more watershed council events in 2019.
The “Year in Review” will explore the council’s activities throughout 2019. These activities include ongoing research, a new outreach program, habitat enhancement activities, project monitoring, environmental education events and more. Finally, the council will look forward to its goals for 2020.
