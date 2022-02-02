LONG BEACH, Wash. — The city is turning 100 this year, and will be marked by the Long Beach Centennial Celebration, starting off with a display of fireworks on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
The event, organized by the city and the Long Beach Merchants Association, will run through May 15, spanning a full 100 days.
Events planned include a parade and burial of a time capsule.
Long Beach began as a summer vacation village as early as 1880, but was officially incorporated on Jan. 18, 1922.
For more information, go to www.visitlongbeachpeninsula.com
