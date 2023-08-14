NASELLE, Wash. — The Annual Loggers’ Reunion, an open house event honoring Northwest forestry workers, will return to the Appelo Archives Center at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The event will showcase archive photographs and historic displays, present a “Logger of the Year” award and offer a place to gather and tell stories.
Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided by Gulley’s Butcher Shop, a beer garden will be offered by North Jetty Brewing and a loggers’ lounge will feature a whiskey special from Pilot House Distilling.
This is a free event. For more information, visit www.appeloarchives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.