When we asked readers to send in a photo of their pet for Coast Weekend’s pet photo contest, we expected to see cute pups, cats and other pets.
And we did. A total of 99 locals sent in photos of their furry friends. Many of the pet photos feature animals enjoying the North Coast’s natural beauty through local trails, beach walks and other adventures.
The contest’s winner is Jaime Daniels, of Seaside, followed by Pat Costello, of Manzanita, and Jan Bono, of Long Beach, Washington, in third place.
Daniels’ photo features her black lab ‘Jack Daniels,’ who is sitting on a trail after a walk in the rain.
Costello’s featured pet is ‘Max,’ a brown lab sitting in the grass during a hunting break.
“Max the rescue lab. Chocolate with a little powder sugar and a strawberry nose,” Costello’s entry reads.
Bono’s cat ‘Theo’ is six years old and weighs 18 pounds.
“Theo has been a constant talker since the day he was born,” Bono said. “He’s ‘weighed in’ on every conversation we’ve ever had in this house.”
The winners will receive a gift certificate to McMenamin’s or Camp 18 Restaurant. Gift cards are funded through a grant by Northwest Oregon Works and Oregon Coast Today.
