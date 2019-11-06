ASTORIA – The horror rock bands Hideous Monster and Toxic Zombie descend upon the Labor Temple Bar at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Guests must be 21 years or older. There is a $5 cover charge.
The two Portland bands were forged from the campfires of B-monster movies and nourished by the sounds of The Cramps, Kiss and the Misfits.
Hideous Monster came to life in 2017 and draws from the members’ shared love for all things horror.
Toxic Zombie is embalmed with the foundation of American rock-n-roll and rejuvenated with decades of iconic influences.
The Labor Temple is located at 934 Duane St. in Astoria.
