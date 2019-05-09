Listening to the Land: Preserving pollinators on Oregon’s North Coast

SEASIDE — The Necanicum Watershed Council offers the final presentation of the 2019 season at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at the Seaside Library, 1131 Broadway.
The program, “Preserving Pollinators on Oregon’s North Coast — working forests as native pollinator habitat,” is led by Jed Arnold, community outreach and stewardship coordinator for Hampton Lumber, and Dr. Christine Buhl, entomologist with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Oregon is home to over 500 species of bees that are responsible for pollinating many of our staple crops and plants in rural and urban landscapes. Often overlooked are bees present in Oregon forests. What and where are they? What can we do to protect them?
This talk discusses how Oregon is tackling pollinator health and habitat, as well as research into pollinator habitat enhancement taking place on privately owned timberlands right here in Clatsop County.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Events are free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.necanicumwatershed.org.
