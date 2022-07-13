Historic trends and practical displays intersect with one Victorian-era feature. Picture rails, a form of decorative moulding held at the top of a wall, double as both a charming addition and avenue to display framed pictures or mirrors. Pieces can be hung with movable hooks, with rearrangement made easy and no need to put holes in walls.
This moulding first appeared in the 1840s, in the early Victorian period. Picture railing is traditionally mounted in different positions depending on ceiling height. In homes with high ceilings of over 10 feet, the horizontal picture rail is hung about 11 to 16 inches below the top of the wall. This forms an important decorative frieze portion of the wall.
An alternative installation is the height of the door head, which leaves a frieze area between the rail and the ceiling. Between 1915 and 1940 with lower ceilings, the picture rail was hung about 1/2 to 3/4 of an inch from the top of the wall to allow room for hanging hooks.
The Flavel House, constructed in the 1880s, has an alternative picture rail system. Metal tubing was installed under a wide decorative plaster cove molding. This is an original feature of the house and was likely gilded in the past, an ingenious way to hang heavy mirrors and paintings.
While many homes have left their picture rails intact, others have since been replaced. For a restoration project, this historic moulding is readily available at lumber and salvage yards. City Lumber Co. in Astoria and other lumber yards sell the most common picture rail moulding in hemlock by the foot.
The pieces can be lightly sanded, primed and painted. Historically, many different styles and widths of picture rail have been used. The Forsstrom House has a larger picture rail moulding than most available today, though I have found matching pieces at a Portland salvage yard to replace missing sections.
Reproduction hooks of many styles and finishes can be purchased online, with both casted metal and stamped varieties. Consider purchasing one to use for a test fit before buying a large quantity.
Note that a casted hook can’t be bent to fit a picture rail. These are best for situations with ample room above the moulding. However, a lighter stamped metal hook can be bent to fit almost any profile and easily slips between narrow spaces.
Items of light to moderate weight can be hung with decorative cord or light wire. The cording or wire is passed through screw eyes or D-rings mounted on the back of the frame. Mount the screw eyes or D-rings a few inches below the top corner in a sturdy area of the frame. I make a hanging bridal with a square knot at the back of the picture or mirror.
Heavy items should hang with decorative cord with embedded wire, plain wire or chain. Multiple hooks can distribute the weight more evenly if needed. Decorative rosettes, medallions or tassel embellishments at the top of the hook were popular in the Victorian era. Simpler hooks and wire can easily fit a more modern look.
Although the use of picture rail mouldings was in decline by the late 1930s, I’ve seen a resurgence of interest. Recently, I helped a friend who wanted picture rail mouldings in her modern condominium to hang a large collection of framed needlework and family heirlooms.
She wanted to rotate pieces and not disturb her walls. I helped her determine a location for the picture rail, which was installed with cove moulding. This antique idea deserves another look.
