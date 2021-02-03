ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College’s monthly Ales & Ideas lecture will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday at facebook.com/fortgeorgebrewery.
Capt. Dale Butts and Capt. Eldon Russell will present “CCC Salutes 50 Years of Maritime Science on the Lower Columbia.” They will discuss the college’s maritime science program, information about their own maritime careers, and how their careers led to teaching at the college’s Marine and Environmental Research and Training Station.
The presentation will include a photo presentation of images from Butts’ and Russell’s careers, including images of the Columbia River taken aboard the M/V Forerunner.
Participants can participate in a Q&A session with Butts and Russell after the presentation.
