CANNON BEACH — An upcoming presentation will focus on marine mammals along the Oregon Coast.
Keith Chandler, of the Seaside Aquarium, will be the next speaker for the World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series. His presentation will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St.
Chandler has worked for the aquarium for over 40 years. He will discuss marine mammals commonly seen close to the Oregon Coast. Recent changes for marine life will also be discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.