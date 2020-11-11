ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s monthly “In Their Footsteps” lecture will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday at facebook.com/lewisandclarknationalhistoricalpark.
Bill Garvin will present “Layers of Middle Village History,” where he will talk about a historical seasonal village near Chinook, Washington, used by Chinook Indian Nation. In 2005, more than 10,000 artifacts were found in the area. The Corps of Discovery also used the village as a base in 1805.
Garvin is a history enthusiast whose family has deep roots in the lower Columbia region. He serves on the board of directors for both the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Lewis & Clark National Park Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.